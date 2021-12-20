Home / India News / Cop injured in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
india news

Cop injured in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Police said that in a terror crime incident at Bandzoo area of Pulwama, terrorists fired upon a policeman following which senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot..
Police said in a militant attack at Bandzoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, terrorists fired upon a policeman following which senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot. (ANI File Photo/ Representational image)
Police said in a militant attack at Bandzoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, terrorists fired upon a policeman following which senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot. (ANI File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 02:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A policeman was injured after suspected militants opened fire on him near his home in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

Police said that in a terror crime incident at Bandzoo area of Pulwama, terrorists fired upon a policeman following which senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired upon one police personnel identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay near his house at Bandzoo area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to hospital for the treatment,” a police spokesman said.

SSP, Pulwama, Ghulam Jeelani said the cop was stable. “He received a bullet injury in his leg,” he said.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on,” the spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pulwama jammu and kashmir
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out