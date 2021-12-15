Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cop rescuing child beggars assaulted in Chandigarh
Cop rescuing child beggars assaulted in Chandigarh

Constable Sacheen is posted in the anti-human trafficking unit; he had approached a group of child beggars in Sector 34,Chandigarh, when he was hit on the nose
Acting on the constable’s complaint, a case under Sections 332 and 353 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Chandigarh Police constable, on duty to rescue child beggars, was assaulted by a man, who was part of the beggars’ group in Sector 34 on Monday.

In his complaint, constable Sacheen, who is posted in the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Chandigarh Police, Sector 17, said they found the group of child beggars behind the Health and Welfare District Office, Sector 34.

When they approached the children, they ran towards some adults sitting on the footpath. So, the police team walked towards them. While Sacheen was talking to the adults in the group, one of them, who appeared to be inebriated, hit him on the nose.

When he tried to catch the accused, he bit his hand and fled. Sacheen’s colleagues tried to chase the accused, but he managed to escape.

Acting on the constable’s complaint, a case under Sections 332 and 353 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

