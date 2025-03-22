Cop’s brother found dead in Yamunanagar

The body of Haryana police assistant sub-inspector’s (ASI) brother was found at Manakpur industrial area in Yamunanagar on Friday, police said. The deceased Bharat Bhushan, 46, a resident of Munda Khera village in the district was missing since Thursday evening. (HT File)

The deceased Bharat Bhushan, 46, a resident of Munda Khera village in the district was missing since Thursday evening. His father Jagmal Singh is the former village sarpanch and brother Kamalveer Singh is posted as ASI in the Haryana police.

In his complaint to the police, Kamalveer Singh said that his brother Bharat Bhushan had left the house on Thursday evening and did not return.

“We called him several times on Thursday night but to no avail. On Friday morning, we reached the superintendent’s office and requested to trace my brother’s mobile phone location. When we reached the location, we were shocked after seeing the body of my brother,” he added.

Jagadhri Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Tarsem Singh said that the 46-year-old man was strangled to death and his white car was parked near his body.

“We have recovered a mobile phone, liquor and water bottle from his car. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder not of theft because he was wearing a gold chain. Our cyber teams are tracing the call details, and an investigation has been started. We have registered a case of murder against unknown persons,” the SHO added.

Assailants fire shots at restaurant owner in Jhajjar

Unidentified bike-borne assailants fired shots at a restaurant owner in Jhajjar on Thursday night. The incident took place when the restaurant owner Sandeep Saini was about to leave the restaurant, bike-borne assailants came there and fired shots at him. He received bullet injuries in the shoulder.

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said that the restaurant owner claims that he has no enmity with anyone, and the police officials are scanning the CCTV cameras to identify the assailants. The spokesperson said that the injured man is out of danger, and they are in the process of registering an FIR.