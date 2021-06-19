Cops detain 45 students following scuffle amid protest at Panjab University

A protest held by various student bodies of Panjab University on Friday evening ended in a scuffle, following which the police detained 45 protesters.

The protest was staged outside the vice-chancellor (VC’s) office by parties including Students for society (SFS), National Student Union of India (NSUI), Student Organisation of India (SOI), Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) and Panjab University Research Scholars Association (PURSA).

They were demanding that the PU authorities consider the lockdown a zero period and give all research scholars hostel accommodation.

They also demanded that girls hostel four mess and canteen be reopened as the number of Covid cases in the city are going down. The scholars have been organising various protests since the beginning of June.

SFS president Sandeep, who was also part of the protest, said, “Earlier, we were protesting outside the V-C’s office, with over 100 research scholars. Later, we marched towards the his residence where police had set up barricades. They thrashed us there and arrested many protesters and took them to the Sector 11 police station. Around 50 research scholars were detained.”

Police officers from the Sector 11 police station privy to the matter, said, “The students were arrested while they were planning to enter the V-C’s house. Around 45 students were detained for a couple of hours before they were released. No case was registered.” Officials also denied allegations of any lathi charge by them.

The varsity said in a statement, “PU authorities had advised the protesting students to have a dialogue with the officials, but instead, some of them got into a scuffle with the security and police officers and tried to break the barriers. One police officer was also injured.”