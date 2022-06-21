Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cops groping in dark, 24 hours after 8-year-old boy’s kidnapping in Panipat
chandigarh news

Cops groping in dark, 24 hours after 8-year-old boy’s kidnapping in Panipat

Kidnappers demand ₹15 lakh ransom for boy’s release; Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR has been registered under Section 364 A (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code
The boy was kidnapped on Monday afternoon when he was playing outside his house in Panipat. (HT File)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 11:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Nearly 24 hours after an eight-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons from Barana village in Panipat district, police are still groping in the dark for clues.

The victim’s family members said the accused have demanded a ransom of 15 lakh to release the minor.

As per family members, the victim Raunak went missing while playing outside the house on Monday afternoon.

Later, his mother found a letter in which the abductors allegedly demanded a ransom of 15 lakh and threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police. Thereafter, the family members launched a search operation for the child Raunak and later filed a complaint.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR has been registered under Section 364 A (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

He said police teams have been formed to trace the child and nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP