'Corona curfew' to be imposed in Chandigarh from Thursday as Covid-19 cases rise

The Chandigarh administration has decided to impose a 'Corona curfew' in the district from Thursday evening in view of the rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The curfew will be imposed in Chandigarh from 6pm on Thursday (April 29) and will last till 5am every day, the district administration informed. In addition to the 'corona curfew', a separate weekend curfew will also remain applicable in Chandigarh from 5am on Saturday to 5am on Monday.

During the curfew timings in Chandigarh, all activities except essential services will remain closed. Only emergency services personnel and those associated with essential services will be allowed movement in view of the restrictions.

The administration had first imposed the night curfew on April 6, from 10pm to 5am. The timings were revised to 9pm-5am on April 23.

As with similar curfew in other states, shopping malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms, and spas in Chandigarh will have to shut down by 5pm, before the curbs are into effect. Home delivery of food items is allowed till 9pm.

Police, civil defence, prisons, home guards, fire and emergency services personnel are allowed to carry on their duties as these fall under 'essential services' allowed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Emergency medical and healthcare-related facilities, such as hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, medicinal clinics, pharmacies and other associated services remain open. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff of private clinics shall be allowed to carry on with their duties.

Essential nutriment facilities in Delhi such as groceries, dairies, shops selling fruits and vegetables, bakeries, and confectionaries shall also remain open. However, these establishments will be required to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises, as per official protocols.

All educational institutions, school, colleges, coaching institutions, and libraries in Chandigarh will remain closed till May 15.