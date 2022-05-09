Corruption main challenge before country, Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that corruption was the biggest challenge before the country and Punjab but expressed confidence that it can be weeded out and his government will take every step to restore the glory of the state.

He was speaking on ‘Challenges before New Punjab’ as part of a lecture series organised to mark the golden jubilee of the Nagpur edition of newspaper Lokmat.

“Corruption is the biggest challenge in front of the country and Punjab. The AAP, after coming to power, started an anti-corruption helpline to curb the menace in government offices. It is turning into a success,” Mann said.

Mann said that his government will take every step to restore the glory of state.

“We will give employment, bring up sports and industrial growth, eradicate corruption, unemployment, drugs and pollution from the state to make it a frontrunner state in country,” said Mann.

He spoke on his government’s ‘One MLA One Pension’ scheme as well as efforts being taken to end the drug menace in the northern state by focusing on creating employment.

The CM said that on completion of 50 days in power, his government issued a notification for 26,454 government jobs.

The CM said that his predecessors have looted the state due to which the state once known for vigour of its sons in the Army, sportsmanship and sweetness of its water has lagged behind.

“Due to negligence of previous governments, drugs have made inroads in the state,” he said, adding that his government will reverse all these things and make Punjab a leading state in the country.

He said that there was a need to replace ‘drug syringes’ with ‘tiffin boxes’ to wipe out drug menace.

Any person who is gainfully employed carrying a tiffin box to his office won’t have any time for drug syringes, he added.