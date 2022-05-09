Corruption main challenge before country, Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann
: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that corruption was the biggest challenge before the country and Punjab but expressed confidence that it can be weeded out and his government will take every step to restore the glory of the state.
He was speaking on ‘Challenges before New Punjab’ as part of a lecture series organised to mark the golden jubilee of the Nagpur edition of newspaper Lokmat.
“Corruption is the biggest challenge in front of the country and Punjab. The AAP, after coming to power, started an anti-corruption helpline to curb the menace in government offices. It is turning into a success,” Mann said.
Mann said that his government will take every step to restore the glory of state.
“We will give employment, bring up sports and industrial growth, eradicate corruption, unemployment, drugs and pollution from the state to make it a frontrunner state in country,” said Mann.
He spoke on his government’s ‘One MLA One Pension’ scheme as well as efforts being taken to end the drug menace in the northern state by focusing on creating employment.
The CM said that on completion of 50 days in power, his government issued a notification for 26,454 government jobs.
The CM said that his predecessors have looted the state due to which the state once known for vigour of its sons in the Army, sportsmanship and sweetness of its water has lagged behind.
“Due to negligence of previous governments, drugs have made inroads in the state,” he said, adding that his government will reverse all these things and make Punjab a leading state in the country.
He said that there was a need to replace ‘drug syringes’ with ‘tiffin boxes’ to wipe out drug menace.
Any person who is gainfully employed carrying a tiffin box to his office won’t have any time for drug syringes, he added.
-
Soon, drive to regulate movement of e-rickshaws in Lucknow
Lucknow To prevent haphazardly parked e-rickshaws from blocking roads and causing traffic snarls, the district administration, department of transport, traffic police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation will regulate their movement, deciding their routes and parking stands. An LMC official said, “Streamlining and regulating the movements of e-rickshaws across the state capital is necessary to decongest busy roads at the earliest.”
-
Guv Malik: Country heading towards destruction
MEERUT Governor of Meghalaya Satyapal Malik said on Sunday that the country was heading towards destruction. Malik visited Muzaffarnagar where he was felicitated at different places in Baghra and Mansoorpur. He belongs to Hisawda village of Baghpat district. He further said that there were no discussions on inflation and unemployment. Youths were wandering on the roads without jobs but no one was discussing these issues. Instead, fake and irrelevant issues were being discussed.
-
Hanuman Chalisa to be played over Loudspeaker at temples, says Sri Rama Sene chief Muthalik
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
-
To ensure transparency, Karnataka forms committee to vet tenders above ₹50cr
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced the setting up of a three-member committee to screen all tenders above ₹50 crore in what appears to be an attempt to rid itself of the piling allegations of corruption. Members of the committee will get remuneration of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively. Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to step down after a woman accused him of a “job-for-sex” scandal in March last year.
-
‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’
A man arrested in connection with the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 took part in “peace committee” meetings in the region after the clashes to ensure no suspicion was cast on him, the police said on Sunday, a day after arresting one Tabrez Alam, as videos emerged on social media showing him giving a speech during a peace meeting. When contacted, Usha Rangnani, DCP (north-west), called the investigation completely independent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics