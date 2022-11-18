Cosmetics MNC to test PU developed ‘chemical-free’ hair dye

A chemical-free hair dye developed by the scientists at Panjab University (PU) will be evaluated by a leading cosmetics company which may eventually lead to the technology transfer.

A memorandum of agreement has recently been signed between PU and L’Oreal, world’s largest cosmetics company. The company will pay the university for the samples that will be tested by them.

Professor Prince Sharma and Dr Naveen Gupta, from PU’s microbiology department have developed a chemical-free health friendly hair dye formulation. The technology is based on enzymes developed from novel bacteria. “The process will eliminate the use of hydrogen peroxide and ammonia. It will also help in finding natural dyes instead of the chemical-based dyes currently used,” they said.

Dr Naveen Gupta explained that the available commercial hair dye formulations involve the use of lots of harmful chemicals. “Chemical-based hair dyes such as para-phenylenediamine are used as the coloring dyes, hydrogen peroxide is used for developing the color of the dye, and ammonia is used for maintaining the alkaline conditions,” he said, adding that all the have harmful effects in terms of damaging the hair and affecting the skin; sometimes they can even be carcinogenic.

They said that they have been working on this project for the last ten years and have done a thorough analysis of their formulations and their effect on hair. The results were better than the chemical-based process. When hair is dyed using this method, the colour remains on the hair for a long time. The colour was observed to be retained for approximately 20 shampoo washes. They have also applied for a patent.

Research students Dr Deepak Kumar, and Rahul Warmoota worked on this project previously and Sunena Jassal and Anupama Sharma are currently working on it.

The university has already transferred some technologies to the companies so far. Professor Prince Sharma said that earlier also they have transferred technologies to international (New England Biolabs, USA) and national companies (Cadila) and the products are in the market. More than 30 teachers of the University were listed in the top 2% scientists as per an analysis conducted by Stanford University which was published in October.

