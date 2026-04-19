...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Councillor alleges laxity after cops let off woman ‘caught with drugs’

SAD Councillor Chatarveer Singh flags inaction, questions anti-drug drive; police say action subject to verification

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor has questioned the Ludhiana police’s anti-drug drive after a woman, allegedly caught with heroin in Sanjay Gandhi Colony, was released without the registration of an FIR.

SAD councillor has alleged that drug peddling has been continuing unabated in the Tajpur Road area. (HT FILE)

The controversy gained momentum after a purported video, circulating widely on social media, showed the woman being apprehended with suspected contraband.

According to claims made in the video (HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage) by local residents, around 10 to 15 packets of suspected heroin were recovered from her possession.

SAD councillor from Ward Number 20, Chatarveer Singh, alias Kamal Arora, alleged that drug peddling has been continuing unabated in the Tajpur Road area for a long time. He claimed that repeated complaints were made to police station Division No. 7, but no action was taken.

According to the councillor, on Friday night, acting on information from residents, he and locals intercepted the woman, who was allegedly selling drugs in the locality.

 
ludhiana police heroin shiromani akali dal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Councillor alleges laxity after cops let off woman ‘caught with drugs’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Councillor alleges laxity after cops let off woman ‘caught with drugs’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.