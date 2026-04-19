Councillor alleges laxity after cops let off woman ‘caught with drugs’

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor has questioned the Ludhiana police’s anti-drug drive after a woman, allegedly caught with heroin in Sanjay Gandhi Colony, was released without the registration of an FIR.

SAD councillor has alleged that drug peddling has been continuing unabated in the Tajpur Road area. (HT FILE)

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The controversy gained momentum after a purported video, circulating widely on social media, showed the woman being apprehended with suspected contraband.

According to claims made in the video (HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage) by local residents, around 10 to 15 packets of suspected heroin were recovered from her possession.

SAD councillor from Ward Number 20, Chatarveer Singh, alias Kamal Arora, alleged that drug peddling has been continuing unabated in the Tajpur Road area for a long time. He claimed that repeated complaints were made to police station Division No. 7, but no action was taken.

According to the councillor, on Friday night, acting on information from residents, he and locals intercepted the woman, who was allegedly selling drugs in the locality.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident was recorded and the woman was handed over to the police seeking legal action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident was recorded and the woman was handed over to the police seeking legal action. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, no FIR was registered and she was released shortly afterwards, he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, no FIR was registered and she was released shortly afterwards, he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When contacted, SHO Gagandeep Singh said the woman appeared to be a drug addict and was released on responsibility, adding that action would follow after verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When contacted, SHO Gagandeep Singh said the woman appeared to be a drug addict and was released on responsibility, adding that action would follow after verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the matter would be re-examined and appropriate action would be taken following an inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the matter would be re-examined and appropriate action would be taken following an inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

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