Monday, Jun 03, 2024
Countdown to Lok Sabha verdict: Counting at 117 centres in Punjab from 8am tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C says 64 counting observers will oversee the process amid foolproof security

The counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will begin at 117 counting centres at 8am on Tuesday.

A security personnel standing guard outside the strong room where electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A security personnel standing guard outside the strong room where electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The state’s chief electoral officer, Sibin C, said on Monday that 64 counting observers, drawn from all-India services and civil services cadre of various states, will oversee the process.

“These officials have been tasked with ensuring that the counting of votes is conducted transparently, efficiently, and in strict adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India,” Sibin said.

The 117 counting centres have been set up in 48 buildings and at 27 locations across the state.

While most of the centres are situated at the district headquarters, seven locations are outside, namely at Ajnala, Baba Bakala, Abohar, Malout, Dhuri, Chhokra Rahon-Nawanshahr and Khooni Majra (Kharar).

The counting will not be conducted at the district headquarters in Sangrur and Nawanshahr.

The CEO said that the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the strong rooms at these counting centres is priority. “These strong rooms are secured with a double-lock system and are under continuous CCTV surveillance,” he added.

Representatives of political parties and only authorised personnel can monitor the security through LED screens outside each strong room, displaying live footage of the surroundings. A visitor register is maintained to record all visits and an official conducts daily inspections.

A three-tier security system is in place around the counting centres. Quick response teams are on standby to manage any incident, ensuring a smooth counting process.

Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 62.80% in the polling that took place on Saturday, recording a dip of three percentage points compared to the 2019 turnout.

Bathinda witnessed the highest turnout at 69.36%, while Amritsar recorded the lowest at 56.06%.

