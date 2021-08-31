Country needs to upgrade itself: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the country has to update and upgrade itself to meet the new challenges surrounding the national security.

The minister, who was virtually delivering the third Balramji Das Tandon Memorial Lecture hosted by Panjab University, said the initiatives being taken to strengthen India’s national security are unprecedented.

“In the recent years, there has been a lot of change in the action taken by the Indian Army. The confidence and morale of the army is high, which can be estimated from the fact that in the last seven years, it has not allowed a single major terror activity take place in the hinterland,” said Rajnath Singh.

He said the Pakistan-backed terrorism is slowly subsiding in India. “Lately, Pakistan had increased ceasefire violations on the border, but they always got a befitting reply from the Indian Army. At present, India is taking actions not only against terrorism within the country, but also successfully destroying terror outfits across the border,” he added.

The Union minister said the entire world is now aware of India’s strength. Referring to China, he said, “We have had a perceptual difference with China for a long time. The agreed protocol between the two nations was ignored by China, after which the Indian Army once again showed its valour to the world by responding to Chinese PLA.”

During the programme, BJP leader Sanjay Tandon said deriving inspiration from his father, he was also trying to uplift the society through Competent Foundation and Balramji Das Tandon Charitable Foundation.