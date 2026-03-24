Couple among 3 held for ₹50 lakh extortion plot in Panchkula

A honeytrap racket has been busted with the arrest of three persons, including a couple, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Sana Amreen, her husband Dilpreet Singh and their associate Manmohan Singh, all residents of Fatehgarh district in Punjab. The accused are currently in judicial custody. (HT File)

The case was registered at Chandimandir police station on March 20 after a complainant from Kaithal alleged that he was lured into the trap by Sana Amreen, who was known to him. She allegedly called him to Panchkula and later took him to a hotel in Morni, where an objectionable video was secretly recorded using a hidden camera, the complainant stated.

According to the police, the accused later sent the video to the victim via WhatsApp and demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh, threatening to make the video viral if the money was not paid.

Police laid a trap and arrested the accused from Sirhind and Zirakpur on the same day. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, officials said. The police have recovered the car used in the crime, a hidden camera, mobile phones and SIM cards on their disclosure. The hotel where the incident took place has also been identified.

The accused were produced before a court on March 21. Manmohan Singh was sent to judicial custody, while Sana Amreen and Dilpreet Singh were taken on two-day police remand, during which crucial evidence was collected. Both have now also been sent to judicial custody.