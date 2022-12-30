Couple among three held with 80 gm heroin, 1L worth of drug money in Ludhiana

City police on Wednesday nabbed three alleged drug peddlers, including a couple, after recovering 124 gm of heroin and ₹1,03,000 worth of drug money from their possession in two separate cases.

In the first case, police arrested Harpreet Singh of Shimlapuri and recovered 25 gm of heroin and ₹1,03,000 worth of drug money from his possession. The accused was arrested at a checkpoint near Isher Nagar bridge while he was on his way to deliver the drugs in his car.

Giving out details, sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, who is the investigating officer, said police had received the information that the accused was supplying drugs to the public in the area. A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Shimlapuri police station.

In a raid conducted by the Koom Kalan police team, the officials nabbed a couple after recovering 55gm heroin from their possession.

The duo has been identified as Kulwant Singh and Kulwinder Kaur, residents of Chaunta village.

Sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, investigating officer, said a case under sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Koomkalan police station.