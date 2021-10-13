Couple assaulted: SC panel issues notice to Tarn Taran admn

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Tarn Taran administration, seeking an action-taken report into the alleged assault on a Scheduled Caste couple in Assal Uttar village of Bhikhiwind sub-division.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint to the commission, the victim had alleged that on January 12 this year, as many as 33 men had attacked him with swords and molested his wife to grab his house that he bought in 2018.

He had filed a complaint in this regard at the Valtoha police station, but the station house officer (SHO), Balwinder Singh, and Bhikhiwind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) did not take any action.

A special investigation team was constituted, but nothing had been done on the ground so far, he added.

In a press release, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla alleged that village’s sarpanch Tarlochan Singh was among the assailants.

Through a notice to the Jalandhar divisional commissioner, Ferozepur range inspector general of police, and Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police, the commission has asked them to investigate the matter and submit an action-taken report by October 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sampla cautioned the officials that if the report was not received in time, they could be summoned for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.