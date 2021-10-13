Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple assaulted: SC panel issues notice to Tarn Taran admn
chandigarh news

Couple assaulted: SC panel issues notice to Tarn Taran admn

SC panel seeks action-taken report into the alleged assault on a Scheduled Caste couple in Assal Uttar village of Bhikhiwind sub-division in Tarn Taran by October 22
The victim had alleged that on January 12 this year, as many as 33 men had attacked him with swords and molested his wife to grab his house in Assal Uttar village, Tarn Taran. (AFP)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Tarn Taran administration, seeking an action-taken report into the alleged assault on a Scheduled Caste couple in Assal Uttar village of Bhikhiwind sub-division.

In his complaint to the commission, the victim had alleged that on January 12 this year, as many as 33 men had attacked him with swords and molested his wife to grab his house that he bought in 2018.

He had filed a complaint in this regard at the Valtoha police station, but the station house officer (SHO), Balwinder Singh, and Bhikhiwind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) did not take any action.

A special investigation team was constituted, but nothing had been done on the ground so far, he added.

In a press release, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla alleged that village’s sarpanch Tarlochan Singh was among the assailants.

Through a notice to the Jalandhar divisional commissioner, Ferozepur range inspector general of police, and Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police, the commission has asked them to investigate the matter and submit an action-taken report by October 22.

RELATED STORIES

Sampla cautioned the officials that if the report was not received in time, they could be summoned for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sangrur: Health workers, librarians protest clerical delay in medical examination

Mechanism needed to improve higher education in Punjab: Pargat Singh

Pink bollworm attack in Punjab: Agriculture minister sets 72-hour deadline for reports

SGPC to set up super-specialty hospital in Jalandhar
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP