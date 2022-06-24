Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple robbed at knifepoint in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Couple robbed at knifepoint in Ludhiana

A couple was robbed at knifepoint by three motorcycle-borne miscreants near Gill Chowk in Ludhiana, late on Wednesday night
The robbers snatched earrings, mobile phones and 3,000 from the couple at knifepoint in Ludhiana. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A couple was robbed at knifepoint by three motorcycle-borne miscreants near Gill Chowk, late on Wednesday night.

The complainant, Sunny Kumar of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, New Shimlapuri, said that he and his wife were returning home from work when the three robbers intercepted them near Gill Chowk. He added that they held them at knifepoint and snatched his wife’s earrings, their mobile phones and 3,000.

The complainant jotted down the registration number of the bike as the robbers were escaping and informed the police.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379B and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused at Division Number 6 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify them, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP