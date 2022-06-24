Couple robbed at knifepoint in Ludhiana

A couple was robbed at knifepoint by three motorcycle-borne miscreants near Gill Chowk, late on Wednesday night.

The complainant, Sunny Kumar of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, New Shimlapuri, said that he and his wife were returning home from work when the three robbers intercepted them near Gill Chowk. He added that they held them at knifepoint and snatched his wife’s earrings, their mobile phones and ₹3,000.

The complainant jotted down the registration number of the bike as the robbers were escaping and informed the police.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379B and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused at Division Number 6 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify them, he added.