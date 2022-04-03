Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
Couple robbed of car in Amritsar

The couple was sitting in their car when the culprits snatched their car and drove away with it in a posh area in Amritsar
Published on Apr 03, 2022 07:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: Three unidentified persons allegedly snatched a car from a couple at gun point and drove away with the vehicle in a posh area here, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Ankur Kumar and his wife Anita were sitting in their car parked outside the Beant Singh Park in the Ranjeet Avenue area.

“The couple was in their Swift car when three unknown men approached and pointed a pistol at them. The miscreants snatched the car’s key from the couple and drove it away,” said Ranjit Avenue station house officer (SHO) Waris Masih.

He said the police is examining CCTV cameras installed in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case under Section 379-B (theft by force) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the culprits.

The incident comes five days after two armed men shot at a Ludhiana-based doctor and snatched his car in the Manawala village of Amritsar.

