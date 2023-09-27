Courier fraud: Fraudster who duped GMCH doctor of 1.2 lakh arrested

Days after cyber crime police booked an unidentified person for allegedly duping a senior resident doctor deployed with surgery department at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, of ₹1.23 lakh online by informing her about fake parcel delivery in her name at Mumbai Airport; police have arrested a 22-year-old man. The accused was identified as Anuj Kumar of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He is Class 12 pass, police said (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused was identified as Anuj Kumar of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP). He is Class 12 pass, police said. He was arrested from Khoda, Ghaziabad.

The complainant received a call from an unidentified person on June 1, who claimed to be an employee of FedEx at the Mumbai branch.

“He asked me if I sent any package from Mumbai to Taiwan and when I denied doing so, he said that my number, name and Aadhar ID were mentioned on the package. Surprisingly, the Aadhar was right. According to the caller, the parcel contained two pairs of shoes, a coat, a laptop, three credit cards and 240 gm weed,” the complainant told police.

The caller further claimed that the parcel was lying with Mumbai Customs Department and he would have to connect the complainant with the narcotics branch.

He connected her with another person who asked her to download Skype application for further investigation and communication.

Over the Skype call, the man projected as if both narcotics bureau and CBI got involved in the incident.

The person told me to transfer an amount of ₹98,426 as three money laundering accounts were operational on my Aadhar ID. I was scared and thus did what he instructed me to, as I felt that I would land in big trouble otherwise,” the victim said.

The victim transferred a total of ₹1.23 lakh in different accounts as directed by the accused before realising that she was duped.

Cyber Police have booked unidentified persons under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Woman duped of ₹1.6 lakh by investing on Ponzi scheme

HT Correspondent

Mohali, September 26

A case of fraud amounting to ₹1.6 lakhs has come to light where a woman was lured into investing a small amount on an advertisement of a ponzi scheme at Instagram offering substantial profits.The Sohana police has registered a case under 420 and 120 of the IPC against unknown fraudsters and started the investigation. Additionally, the authorities have sought the assistance of a cyber expert in the investigation.

According to Poonam, on July 13th, she came across a website on Instagram that promised significant returns on a small investment.

Intrigued by the potential profits, she contacted the number provided on the website. The person she spoke with identified himself as Sahil and convinced her of various benefits of investing. Subsequently, the suspect managed to gain Poonam’s trust.

As the interaction progressed, the accused Sahil persuaded Poonam to transfer a total of ₹1.6 lakhs into different accounts. However, after the transfers were made, Poonam neither received any profits nor did she get her money back.

The cyber cell was alerted to this case, and after a thorough investigation, the police registered a case against the suspects involved.

