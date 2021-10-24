Court extends Singhu lynching accused’s police custody by two days

The Sonepat court on Saturday extended police custody of four Nihangs arrested in connection with lynching of a Scheduled Caste labourer at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border on the Delhi-Haryana borders on October 15.

The court had sent four accused - Narain Singh, Sarabjeet Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govindpreet - in police custody for two days.

On October 15, the body of Lakhbir Singh, 35, a native of Punjab’s Tarn Taran, was found tied to a police barricade near the Singhu protest site for allegedly desecrating the Sikh holy book.

Sonepat DSP (headquarters) Virender Singh said they had told the court to extend the custody of the accused as they had named a few suspects during interrogation.

“During interrogation, we received many videos, pictures and footage in which other Nihangs can also be seen clearly. We have told the court to extend the accused’s custody so that we can ascertain the identity of other suspects,” he said.

“A team of the Haryana Police is also conducting raids in Punjab to arrest other suspects,” he added.

Meanwhile, counsels for the four accused opposed the prosecution plea in court and contended that the police had recovered weapons used in the crime, blood-stained clothes and recreated the crime scene. Thus, there is no requirement to increase the remand period of the Nihangs.

Court grants bail to Karnal man

A local court in Sonepat granted bail to a man identified as Naveen Sandhu, of Karnal district, who was arrested on October 21 for allegedly thrashing a migrant labourer from Bihar, Manoj Paswan, who was involved in the business of selling chicken.

The court has granted him bail due to lack of evidence.

