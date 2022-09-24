Extortion, murder bid case: Gangster Bishnoi sent to judicial remand in Bathinda

A local court sent the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to a 14-day judicial remand on Saturday. Bishnoi, an alleged mastermind in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was in the custody of Bathinda police for the last 12 days in a case of extortion and attempt to murder. Police officials said Bishnoi will be kept at high-security Bathinda central prison.

Presently, over two dozen of hardcore criminals and gangsters are kept in the local jail that has the additional deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to guard crucial points inside state jails.

The notorious criminal was brought to Bathinda from Kharar in tight security on Saturday afternoon.

Instead of taking him to Bathinda judicial complex, Bishnoi was kept at the cantonment police station, located on Bathinda-Patiala national highway, and the judicial magistrate Tanvi Gupta held legal proceedings there.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police J Elenchezian said due to security reasons, Bishnoi was not taken to the court complex.

He declined to comment on any update on Bishnoi’s recent 12-day-long police remand. “Bishnoi’s lawyer had raised security concerns with the media and we took it seriously. We are auditing various aspects of his security and till further decision, he will be kept at the Bathinda jail,” said the SSP.

