Covaxin shots to be administered in Punjab
A month after the covid-19 vaccination drive was launched across the country on January 16, Punjab will start using the second vaccine, Covaxin, by the end of the week The use of Covishield will continue.
The state had received 1.3 lakh doses of the made-in-India vaccine last month, but a decision on its use was pending, after concerns over its efficacy (effectiveness). Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based company, has produced this vaccine.
Last week, the Centre had clarified doubts of many states over its use. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan writing a letter to Chattisgarh health minister over his queries on Covaxin. Vardhan had claimed that the vaccine was safe, ‘immunogenic’ and ‘full of efficacy’.
Experts, however, claim that the issue with Covaxin is that its clinical efficacy is still being studied in phase-3 clinical trial. “All modalities regarding the use of the vaccine are almost ready after due consultation with experts. We are planning to start administering this vaccine by the end of this week,” said Punjab’s nodal officer for covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.
Another health department functionary said states have mostly been using Covishield, developed by Serum Institute of India, Pune. Of 2 crore vaccine doses supplied to states till last week, Covaxin’s share is less than 11%. States that have received the supply of Covaxin have been hesitant in using it.
“Like many other states, we also had some issues regarding the use of the vaccine. However, after consulting state government experts and clarifying our concerns with experts from the Union health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), we have decided to use the vaccine,” a Punjab health department functionary said. The protocol and procedure regarding the use of Covaxin will be identical to that of the Covishield and the second dose is also to be given after 28 days.
