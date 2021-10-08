Covid: 142 test positive in HP, 134 in J&K

Himachal logged 142 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,20,061 while death toll mounted to 3,678 after four patients died of the infection.

Among the fresh cases, 35 each were reported in Hamirpur and Kangra, 27 in Mandi, 17 in Bilaspur, eight in Shimla, seven in Una, four each in Kinnaur and Solan, three in Kullu and two in Sirmaur.

The active cases have come down to 1,404 while recoveries reached 2,14,962 after 211 people recuperated.

Kangra is still the worst-hit district with a total of 49,237 cases reported till date, followed by 31,120 in Mandi and 27,300 in Shimla.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 134 people tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, 75 were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 59 infections.

The number of cured patients was 109 with the active cases reaching 1,090.

Officials said with 43 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 35 in Poonch while as many as 17 other districts had no or single-digit cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,24,736, prompting the recovery rate to climb up to 98.32%. The total cases in J&K have reached 3,30,252 and the death toll stands at 4,426.

Officials said that 51,914 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.