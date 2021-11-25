Covid: Active cases in Chandigarh tricity go past 100 again

With 19 fresh cases on Wednesday, the Covid-19 tally continued to rise and remained in double digits for the fourth consecutive day in the tricity. After five cases on Saturday, the tricity recorded 11 cases each on Sunday and Monday and 17 on Tuesday.

The tricity’s active caseload also crossed the 100 mark once again, with 105 patients still to recover, including 41 in Mohali, 37 in Chandigarh, and 27 in Panchkula.

On Wednesday, Mohali logged nine cases, followed by six in Chandigarh and four in Panchkula. In Mohali district, four cases surfaced in Kharar, two in Mohali city and one each in Dhakoli, Boothgarh, and Dera Bass, In Chandigarh, the patients are from Sectors 8, 15, 38 and 51 besides Dhanas. In Panchkula, two cases were reported from Sector 20 and one each from the ITBP camp and Amravati Enclave.

Meanwhile, no Covid-related fatality was reported for fourth consecutive day. Mohali has recorded three deaths this month, while no death has been reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Dengue: 49 more infected with dengue in tricity

As many as 49 fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Wednesday, with Mohali reporting 26 cases alone. While 15 people tested positive in Chandigarh, eight cases surfaced in Panchkula.

After a peak in October, the number of cases is now ebbing daily with a dip in temperature, as cold weather is not suitable for the breeding of aedes mosquitoes. This year, Mohali’s dengue count has gone up to 3,826, with the death toll at 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,422 besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 875, with one death so far this year.