Covid booster shot: Only 15 govt hospitals in state start drive on Day 1
Chandigarh : Fifteen government hospitals in Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar and Bathinda districts on Sunday started administering booster dose of vaccine for Covid-19 to population of over 18 years.
State’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said more hospitals will be covered in the drive as many private ones have sought permission from the state health department for administering the booster dose. The state health department has a stock of 45 lakh vaccine doses, said Dr Bhaskar.
There around one crore people in the state who have taken the second dose and those who have completed nine months gap between second and third dose will be given the booster dose, said a health department officer, adding that 96% of state’s population has taken first dose and 73% of them have been administered the second dose.
“Those who have taken Covishield or Covaxin in first and second dose will get the same as a booster,” said Dr Bhaskar. He said they are yet to receive the date of booster doses administered on opening day.
No precautionary dose at pvt hospitals
BATHINDA: No private facility in the south Malwa district opted to start administering the precautionary or booster dose to the 18+ population starting on the first day on Sunday. Fazilka civil surgeon Tejwant Singh Dhillon said eligible shots will be administered to eligible beneficiaries at private centres against a fixed payment. But we have yet to receive a requisition from any of the private hospital in this regard,” he said.
District immunisation officer, Bathinda, Meenakshi Singla said private players have not shown interest on the first day.
According to Muktsar civil surgeon Ranju Singla, healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population group can get booster dose at the government facilities.
“Our teams have been struggling to convince people to take the second dose. People need to fly abroad may primarily opt to take precautionary jabs and the private centres may come forward from Monday onwards,” she added.
-
Every dist to have CM office: Mann
“CM offices will be set up at every district where the public can register their problems and demands. These demands will be sent to the CM's office in Chandigarh digitally. Nodal officers will be appointed in all these offices. Now, people will not have to come to Chandigarh to raise their problems. People can save on fuel and their daily wage,” said the CM.
-
Clear position on Kunwar Vijay’s allegations against police officials: Khaira to CM
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clear his position on allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party MLA and retired police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh against two IPS officers who have been given key assignments by the state government. “These two officers are responsible for denial of justice in the Bargari, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura cases,” Singh alleged, without directly naming them.
-
Congress expels ex-MLA Dhiman for questioning Warring’s appointment
Chandigarh : Barely four hours after he lashed out against newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress on Sunday expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman from the party for anti-party activities. Dhiman, while reacting to the new appointments, questioned the Congress leadership's decision to name Warring as the Punjab Congress president. Calling the new state chief “novice and opportunist”, he said the Congress would suffer the consequences of this appointment.
-
Heatwave keeps stranglehold on Delhi for fourth straight day
Delhi continued to wilt under a heatwave on Sunday, with Safdarjung, the capital's base weather station, recording a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department, which has issued an orange alert. The heat might subside a bit on Tuesday to a high of 40 degrees, which still triggers a yellow alert, a notch lower.
-
Lahore: Vandalised statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh restored
Letterschd@hindustantimes.com Lahore: A life-size statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been restored and is soon expected to be reinstalled at a safer place at Lahore Fort, months after it was last vandalised by an activist of a banned Islamist party, a media report said on Sunday.
