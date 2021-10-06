Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid cases in HP: 155 more people test positive
chandigarh news

Covid cases in HP: 155 more people test positive

Published on Oct 06, 2021 03:38 AM IST
The total Covid cases in HP have increased to 2,19,746, while the death toll mounted to 3,672 after three patients more people succumbed to the infection. (Representative Image/HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal logged 155 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,19,746, while the death toll mounted to 3,672 after three patients more people succumbed to the infection.

Among the fresh cases, 44 were reported in Hamirpur, 41 in Hamirpur, 31 in Mandi, 19 in Shimla, 11 in Bilaspur, six in Kullu, and three in Una. No case has been reported in three four districts Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Solan.

The active cases have come down to 1,400, while recoveries reached 2,14,657 after 161 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 49,147 cases reported till date, followed by 31,068 in Mandi and 27,281 in Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HP bypolls: Congress fields Pratibha Singh from Mandi

Ludhiana: Weapon smugglers’ gang busted with arrest of three

FIR against Punjabi filmmaker Vikram Dhillon for not paying 18,000 to dhaba owner

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Law and order situation in a shambles in UP, says HP Congress

TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP