Covid: Chandigarh tricity logs 4 cases, lowest in 16 months

The tricity welcomed August with the lowest single-day tally of Covid-19 cases in 16 months.

With just four people testing positive on Sunday, including two in Mohali district and one each in Chandigarh and Panchkula, the tricity continued to witness a downward trend in the pandemic. Meanwhile, the death toll stood at zero on Sunday.

During the peak of the pandemic, tricity’s daily cases had shot up to an all-time high of 2,612 on May 10 and a record 38 deaths were logged on May 5. Against 46,245 infections and 790 deaths in May, which proved to be the deadliest month for the tricity since the pandemic broke out in March last year, the figures dropped to 443 and 13, respectively, in July.

On Sunday, Mohali reported two fresh cases, taking the district’s total to 68,457. A case each surfaced in Mohali city and Dera Bassi. Meanwhile, two more patients recovered from the disease and now the number of active patients in the district is 42.

In Chandigarh, which has reported 61,954 cases so far, there are 30 active cases. The lone case in Panchkula district surfaced in Pinjore. It took the total to 30,641 and number of active cases to six.

Doctors have urged people to keep exercising caution and adhere to Covid safety protocol, which is needed to avert the third wave.