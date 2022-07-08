Covid claims 84-year-old’s life in Mohali

An 84-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, becoming the virus’ seventh victim in the district in the past 24 days.

The patient, a resident of Phase 9, was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali and was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over 100 for the third consecutive day, with 151 people testing positive on Thursday, up from 136 the day before.

As many as 55 people were found infected in Chandigarh, tad lower than 57 on Wednesday.

But the cases rose from 39 to 54 in Mohali and from 40 to 42 in Panchkula.

Among Mohali’s cases, 21 cases were reported from Dera Bassi, 20 from Mohali city and 13 from Kharar.

Chandigarh’s cases were detected in Sectors 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 49, 52, 56, 38 (West), Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kajheri, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.

Despite the spike in daily infections, tricity’s active cases dipped from 828 to 815 amid more recoveries.

As many as 382 people are still recovering from the virus in Chandigarh, 261 in Mohali and 172 in Panchkula.

Panchkula’s daily positivity rate was highest at 9%, followed by 4.9% in Chandigarh and 4.6% in Mohali.