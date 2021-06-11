Covid claims five lives, infects 113 more in Ludhiana

Covid claimed the lives of five more patients, while 113 fresh infections were detected in Ludhiana on Thursday, taking the total case count to 85,921.

As many as 82,061 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Till now, the virus has consumed the lives of 2,054 patients. The count of active cases in the district is 1,806. Among the dead were four women and a 55-year-old man from Cheema village. The victims were a 68-year-old woman from Janta Nagar, who was the eldest among those who succumbed due to the virus, a 56-year-old woman from Gill Road, a 55-year-old woman from Katari village and a 38-year-old woman from Jagraon.

Among those who got infected included a healthcare worker and two undertrials. There are currently 26 patients on ventilator support, out of whom 16 are from Ludhiana and 10 from other districts.

Ban on assembly of five or more people extended

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Thursday extended the ban on assembly of five or more people.

According to the orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), protests, rallies and marches have also been banned.

He said that PUDA ground at Sector 39-A on Chandigarh Road has been designated as the place for holding protests, rallies and marches.

He also added that the people have to take prior permission from the police to hold such protests, rallies or marches.