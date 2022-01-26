Covid claims five more lives in Chandigarh tricity area

The Covid-19 tally in the tricity remained below 2,000 for the second consecutive day, even as five more patients succumbed to the virus on Tuesday.

As many as 1,935 people tested positive, an uptick from Monday’s 1,845 but 50% lower than the all-time peak of 3,907 recorded on January 16. However, the daily death toll remaining above four since January 16, when it peaked at eight, remains a concern.

The positivity rate in Panchkula was nearly 30% on Tuesday, highest in the tricity. The district also reported two fatalities. Aged 56 and 87, both were unvaccinated women with comorbid conditions.

The other three deaths were recorded in Mohali district. The deceased have been identified as a 61-year-old woman from Tangori and two men, aged 80 and 58, from Zirakpur and Sotal village, respectively.

Even in terms of cases, Mohali led with 916, followed by 540 in Chandigarh, and 479 in Panchkula. Though, at 24%, positivity rate remained high in Mohali too, it dropped to 11.8% in Chandigarh.

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 17,408, with 8,240 patients in Mohali, 7,033 in Chandigarh and 2,135 in Panchkula. However, with most patients remaining asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, the hospitalisation rate is around just 1%.

