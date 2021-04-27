Covid crisis: Facilities in Karnal stretched amid patient influx

A surge in the number of Covid patients in the district has authorities worried as demand for hospital beds, medical oxygen and ventilators is increasing by the day.

With Karnal reporting around 600 new cases per day for the past week, the number of active patients has shot up to 4,577. Most intensive care units (ICUs) in the district are filled to capacity as 30 patients have been shifted to the ICU in the last two days.

The district administration claims that patients from Delhi and other districts of Haryana have also come to Karnal for treatment and 40% patients hospitalised were from outside the district.

Of 186 ICU beds in government and private hospitals in the district, 181 are occupied and of 443 beds with oxygen support 406 are taken. Only 37 beds are vacant, including 16 at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH), Karnal.

As many as 101 patients are on oxygen support in the district and 13 are on ventilators at the Covid Hospital at KCGMC.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said all private hospitals had been directed to reserve 50% non-ICU beds and 70% ICU beds for Covid patients and an additional 50 beds with oxygen support are also being established at the Panchayat Bhawan.

He said that there was no shortage of oxygen in the district and that a 250-bed Covid care centre for patients with mild symptoms was being set up at the Community Centre, Phoosgarh, on the outskirts of the district.

In Yamunanagar, 152 patients have been hospitalised and 142 patients are on oxygen support in different hospitals, including 57 admitted in government hospitals.

In Kurukshetra, of 585 hospitalised patients, 514 have been admitted in private hospitals and 71 in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Government Hospital and 78 patients are on oxygen support.

Similarly, in Kaithal, of 267 beds in private and government hospitals, 105 beds are occupied and of 36 ICU and 14 ventilator beds in the district, 25 are occupied.

In Panipat, the district administration is largely dependent on private hospitals as of 3,904 active patients, only 65 have been admitted in government hospitals while 339 have been admitted in private hospitals. Ninety-four patients from the Karnal are being treated outside the district.

