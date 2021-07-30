Covid death: Discrepancy in Chandigarh admn, MC’s data, reveals RTI reply

Data of Covid deaths in Chandigarh released by the UT health department does not match that of the municipal corporation, an RTI reply revealed on Thursday.

Replying to a query of RK Garg, Chandigarh-based Right to Information (RTI) activist, the health department of the civic body said that 739 people died of Covid in Chandigarh till May this year.

“However, as per data received from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Chandigarh, a total of 683 UT residents died of the virus between March 2020 to May 20 this year,” said Garg, adding that the data available at mortuaries of government hospitals also reveal different figures.

He further added that the data must be synchronised, so that exact death toll is available and records can be maintained during the possible third pandemic wave.

“MC maintains record of death certificates, which may include residents of other cities dying in Chandigarh hospitals. Similarly, many Chandigarh residents had died of the virus in other states or cities. The variation between the MC and IDSP data are not huge”, said Dr Amritpal Singh, medical officer, health, Chandigarh MC.

Dr Amandeep Kang, UT director of health services, said, “We are investigating the death of every Chandigarh resident of Covid and also trying to find if anyone succumbed to the virus at home. During the surge, the data can vary, but this is because city residents dying in other states and patients of other states dying in UT hospitals.”