Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid death: Discrepancy in Chandigarh admn, MC’s data, reveals RTI reply
chandigarh news

Covid death: Discrepancy in Chandigarh admn, MC’s data, reveals RTI reply

The civic body’s health department stated that 739 people died of Covid in Chandigarh till May this year; however, as per data received from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Chandigarh, 683 people succumbed to the virus
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Chandigarh director of health services says the data can vary because of city residents dying in other states and patients of other states dying in the UT’s hospitals. (AP)

Data of Covid deaths in Chandigarh released by the UT health department does not match that of the municipal corporation, an RTI reply revealed on Thursday.

Replying to a query of RK Garg, Chandigarh-based Right to Information (RTI) activist, the health department of the civic body said that 739 people died of Covid in Chandigarh till May this year.

“However, as per data received from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Chandigarh, a total of 683 UT residents died of the virus between March 2020 to May 20 this year,” said Garg, adding that the data available at mortuaries of government hospitals also reveal different figures.

He further added that the data must be synchronised, so that exact death toll is available and records can be maintained during the possible third pandemic wave.

“MC maintains record of death certificates, which may include residents of other cities dying in Chandigarh hospitals. Similarly, many Chandigarh residents had died of the virus in other states or cities. The variation between the MC and IDSP data are not huge”, said Dr Amritpal Singh, medical officer, health, Chandigarh MC.

Dr Amandeep Kang, UT director of health services, said, “We are investigating the death of every Chandigarh resident of Covid and also trying to find if anyone succumbed to the virus at home. During the surge, the data can vary, but this is because city residents dying in other states and patients of other states dying in UT hospitals.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP