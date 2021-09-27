Covid: Five new cases surface in Chandigarh tricity

Five fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from the tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from six cases on Saturday.

Three people tested positive in Mohali, while one case each was reported from Chandigarh and Panchkula.

No fresh casualty was reported, but the Mohali health department added a backlog Covid related fatality to its list. Mohali epidemiologist Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar, nodal officer for Covid-19, said a 55-year-old man from Zirakpur had died in May this year, but it has been reported now.

In Chandigarh, a man from Palsora tested positve. In Mohali, two cases were reported from Mohali city, while one surfaced in Dera Bassi. In Panchkula, a 65-year-old woman from Sector 20 tested positive.

The active cases in the tricity currently stand at 89, with 41 in Chandigarh, 28 in Mohali and 20 in Panchkula. Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,210, including 64,350 recoveries and 819 deaths. As many as 68,717 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,625 have recovered and 1,064 have died.

In Panchkula, of the 30,730 total cases, 30,333 patients have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.