Covid guidelines violated as Bathinda’s first mayor assumes office

First woman mayor of Bathinda municipal corporation Raman Goyal assumed the office on Friday amid violation of Covid guidelines.

The ceremonial event was chaired by finance minister and Bathinda legislator Manpreet Singh Badal. Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan, senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk and additional DC (development) Paramvir Singh among other officials were also present, but Covid norms such as social distancing were not followed.

A total of 42 Congress councillors in the 50-member House were present in the jam-packed municipal corporation meeting hall. Manpreet’s office had also invited journalists and families of the elected Congress councillors for the event.

Spouses of the women councillors and the core political and public relations team of Manpreet also crowded the venue. Some of those present in the hall were without face masks or using handkerchiefs to cover their faces.

This despite the fact that the state government has banned all social and political gatherings in view of the Covid surge.

People privy of the development said there was no oath-taking ceremony for the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. The event was held to introduce the newly elected Congress councillors to district officials, they said.

Rebel Congress councillor Jagroop Singh Gill and all opposition elected representatives skipped the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Manpreet asked the administration for strict enforcement of Covid-guidelines to contain the virus spread. “The second wave of coronavirus is the biggest challenge for the entire country. The newly formed civic body should resolve to make Bathinda a virus-free city,” said Manpreet.

Responding to a media query, Manpreet tried to underplay the overcrowding at the MC complex. “Presence of all party councillors was required for today’s event,” he said.

The SSP said it was the meeting of elected representatives and all were wearing masks.

State geared up for free vaccination drive: Manpreet

Manpreet said the state is geared up for a mass free vaccination drive. “ ₹1,000 crore would be spent to secure Covid vaccine from the Centre or abroad if needed. As per the plan, the entire state will be covered by the year-end. The Bathinda administration has been directed to ensure that oxygen is not allowed to be used for non-health purposes,” he added.

