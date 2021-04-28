IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid in Chandigarh: Educational institutes closed till May 15
The instructions to close all educational institutions of the city were first issued on March 23. (HT FILE PHOTO )
The instructions to close all educational institutions of the city were first issued on March 23. (HT FILE PHOTO )
chandigarh news

Covid in Chandigarh: Educational institutes closed till May 15

The detailed order will be issued on Thursday, according to Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, higher education and school education, Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 08:18 PM IST

Educational institutes in the city will stay closed till May 15, the Chandigarh administration decided on Wednesday.

The decision to extend the closure post April 30 was taken at the war room meeting. “The detailed order will be issued on Thursday,” Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, higher education and school education, Chandigarh, said.

The instructions to close all educational institutions of the city were first issued on March 23, and since then have been extended thrice – till March 31, April 10 and April 30.

PU officials said the varsity will deliberate on the matter on Thursday. Currently, only the main library of the varsity is open for research scholars, while classes are being conducted online.

30 grace marks for Class 9 and 11 students

Taking a lenient view amid the current situation, the district education officer has announced that students of Class 9 and 10 can be given 30 grace marks to pass a subject or get a compartment in the results for the 2020-21 session.

The grace marks can be given in any number of subjects, but the aggregate cannot exceed 30. The results of Classes 9 and 11 will be declared on Thursday. The compartment examinations will be held at the school level after the summer vacations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP