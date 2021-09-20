Covid: One patient dies, 28 more cases surface in Punjab

The number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab reached 6,01,264 on Sunday, with 28 more people testing positive for the virus.

Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Mohali districts reported three cases each, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

A virus-related death was also reported during the day, taking the number of fatalities in Punjab to 16,468.

The active caseload stands at 317, after bumping up from the Saturday’s figure of 316.

With 26 patients being cured and discharged, the total number of recoveries has reached 5,84,479. The recovery rate stands at 97.2% and case fatality rate at 2.7%.