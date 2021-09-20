Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: One patient dies, 28 more cases surface in Punjab
The active caseload stands at 317 in Punjab, after bumping up from the Saturday’s figure of 316.
The active caseload stands at 317 in Punjab, after bumping up from the Saturday’s figure of 316.
chandigarh news

Covid: One patient dies, 28 more cases surface in Punjab

Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Mohali districts reported three Covid cases each, according to a bulletin issued by the Punjab health department
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:33 AM IST

The number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab reached 6,01,264 on Sunday, with 28 more people testing positive for the virus.

Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Mohali districts reported three cases each, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

A virus-related death was also reported during the day, taking the number of fatalities in Punjab to 16,468.

The active caseload stands at 317, after bumping up from the Saturday’s figure of 316.

With 26 patients being cured and discharged, the total number of recoveries has reached 5,84,479. The recovery rate stands at 97.2% and case fatality rate at 2.7%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.