Covid recoveries just a step behind new cases in Haryana in May

The number of people recovering from Covid-19 outpaced the new cases detected in Haryana on Monday, according to the health bulletin.

This month till Monday, 4.74 lakh samples were taken across state of which 1.27 lakh samples were detected positive while 1.14 lakh patients recovered from the contagion.

On the other hand, during the corresponding first 10 days of last month, 2.75 lakh samples were collected, 21,032 were detected positive and the recovery rate dipped by 2.61%.

In the last 10 days, the recovery rate, which was 78.70% on May 1, has risen to 81.07% on Monday.

12,718 NEW CASES, 161 FATALITIES

On Monday, Haryana recorded 12,718 new cases against 16,192 patients who recovered from the disease while 161 people lost the battle to the virus.

It was for the first time on Monday this month that the state recorded the lowest number of new cases.

The state detected the highest 15,786 cases on May 4 and the lowest 12,885 on May 3.

In the past 24 hours, 49,703 samples were taken in state.

Of the 12,718 fresh cases on Monday, Gurugram recorded the highest 2,749 new cases, Faridabad 1,347, Sonepat 878, Hisar 1,185, Ambala 373, Karnal 567, Panipat 513, Rohtak 336, Rewari 232, Panchkula 367, Kurukshetra 263, Yamunanagar 286, Sirsa 538, Mahendergarh 690, Bhiwani 660, Jhajjar 281, Palwal 377, Fatehabad 373, Kaithal 119, Jind 287, Nuh 138 and Charkhi Dadri 159.

The cumulative number of fatalities on Monday rose to 5,766 (1,425 deaths in May) with 161 people succumbing to Covid in state.

Total 17 deaths were recorded in Rohtak, 16 each in Hisar, Mahendergarh and Bhiwani, 12 each in Gurugram and Jind, 10 each in Faridabad, Ambala and Panipat, nine each in Yamunanagar and Sirsa, eight in Kaithal, five in Fatehabad, four in Panchkula, three in Kurukshetra, and two each in Sonepat and Palwal.

1.28 LAKH PEOPLE VACCINATED

With the vaccination of over 1.28 lakh people on Monday, the state has given the jab to over 44.88 lakh people. In the past 10 days, 6.59 lakh people were vaccinated in Haryana.

There were 1,13,232 active patients in state on Monday. The day’s positivity rate was recorded at 25.30% while the cumulative positivity rate rose to 7.97% and the recovery rate stood at 81.07%.

The cumulative tally of patients recovered has risen to over five lakh of over six lakh total positive cases.