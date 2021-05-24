Covid situation improving in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Covid situation was improving with “63% of the targeted population” getting vaccinated.

In a video message, he sought active participation from various stakeholders to complement government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

A government spokesman said that Sinha urged the elected PRI representatives, teachers, ASHAs, anganwadi and ANM workers besides voluntary organisations to play an active role in the effective implementation of Covid preventive measures in rural areas.

The administration has initiated the setting up of five-bed Covid centres in every panchayat.

“Situation is improving gradually. We are intensifying the vaccination drive across the UT,” Sinha said.

The L-G said that testing and vaccination was the mantra to fight the pandemic.

“I request all of you to participate actively in both testing and vaccination campaigns so that the spread of the deadly virus can be effectively contained,” he added.

He also urged the public to follow the Covid protocols in letter and spirit and get themselves vaccinated.

“With collaborative efforts, I do believe we shall overcome this health crisis and take Jammu & Kashmir to the new height of progress and prosperity,” the Lt-Governor said.

51 die of contagion in J&K

As many as 51 people lost their lives to Covid on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir, taking May’s fatalities to 1,282 and overall death toll to 3,564.

The region also recorded 3,308 fresh infections in the past 24 hours taking the overall cases to 2,70,621. The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Sunday was highest this month so far at 4,956, including 3,073 from Kashmir and 1,883 from Jammu.

The total number of people who recovered reached 2,19,620, improving the recovery rate to 81.15% after remaining below 80% since May 4.

Of the 48 deaths in the UT, 34 were reported in Jammu division and 17 in Kashmir. Of the new cases, 2,187 are from Kashmir while 1,121 are from Jammu, besides 37 travellers.

The people of the UT have witnessed the worst effects of the pandemic in May since the outbreak as the monthly infections have reached 94,538 and fatalities to 1,282 on Sunday. The number of patients who have recovered from the disease this month so far is 74,179.

Officials said with 512 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 447 in Jammu district, 401 in Budgam, 265 in Kupwara and 239 in Baramulla. The number of active cases has gone down to 47,437.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.09 lakh cases and 1,688 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has taken over as the one with the highest number of 957 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 731 deaths.