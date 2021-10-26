Covid situation stable in Chandigarh tricity; health officials advise precaution

Even amid the ongoing festive season , there was no major change in the number of Covid cases recorded last week.

In the week ending on Sunday (October 24), a total of 51 Covid cases surfaced in the tricity, as compared to 50 in the previous week. However, between October 4 and October 10, the tricity had reported only 47 cases, the lowest weekly tally since the second wave.

Though the rise is marginal, health department officials have cautioned that complacency, especially during the ongoing festival season, can cause the caseload to shoot up further.

Of the 51 cases, Chandigarh and Mohali reported 21 each while only nine people tested positive in Panchkula, where no cases were reported on three days of the week. The tricity also reported no death owing to the virus for the 19th straight days on Sunday.

At the peak of the second wave in May, the tricity had recorded 46,245 cases and 790 deaths in just one month. With restrictions on public movement being put in place, the curve started flattening thereon and only 50 cases were recorded in the last week of July. The weekly cases have been fluctuating ever since, but have never crossed the 100 mark.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur, said, “Cases in Mohali are fluctuating every week and even if the transmission rate is under control, people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as any complacency can lead to another surge, especially after the festive season. We have increased testing and are concentrating on contact tracing to avoid infection spread.”

Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said, “For the last one month, more severe Covid-19 patients are getting admitted to PGIMER. Vaccination is the key to avoid getting severely infected and it will automatically avert the third wave. Increase in cases at this time will be risky and not only children, but adults will be equally prone to getting infected.”

Slight uptick in daily cases

The tricity on Monday recorded six fresh infections, against the four cases on Sunday. All the three areas reported two infections each. Also, no death was recorded for the 20th consecutive day.

In Mohali, the cases surfaced from Dhakoli and in Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sector 5 and 16.

Meanwhile, at 1.19%, Panchkula’s positivity rate crossed 1% mark on Monday. However, tricity’s active cases tally stands at 76, with 30 patients still being infected in Mohali, 29 in Chandigarh and 17 in Panchkula.