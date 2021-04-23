Covid situation worsens in Haryana: 5 districts in critical category, 2 more closing in

Haryana on Thursday reported 9,742 fresh Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths. Also, active cases crossed the 58,000 mark.

Five districts Faridabad, Gurugram, Panchkula Rewari and Panipat are already in the critical category having a sample positivity rate of more than 6% each, data indicated that Ambala and Karnal are fast approaching the critical positivity mark.

As per the health department, Gurugram and Faridabad reported 10 deaths each followed by six in Jind, five each in Karnal and Panipat, four in Bhiwani, three each in Yamunanagar and Fatehabad, two each in Hisar, Ambala and Panchkula, and one each in Sirsa, Kaithal and Nuh.

The highest number of fresh infections (3,553) were reported from Gurugram. Faridabad and Sonepat reported 1,342 and 850 new cases, respectively. Hisar with 580 cases, Karnal 530, Panchkula 459 and Panipat 360 were the major contributors to Thursday’s tally. The health authorities tested 40,687 individuals on Thursday.

The sample positivity rate on Thursday reached 5.59% from 5.48% and the recovery rate came down to 84.10% from Wednesday’s 84.54%.

As per the health bulletin, there are 1,814 critical patients in state, including 1,647 on oxygen support and 147 on ventilator.

ROTARY RUNNING VACCINATION DRIVE

The Rotary Covid Task Force, along with the Haryana health department, has launched a mobile Covid-19 vaccination drive across state.

Haryana director general health services (DGHS) Dr Veena Singh has applauded the Rotarians’ efforts aimed at vaccination and testing in remote areas in state.

She said Rotary Covid task force has already organised vaccination campaigns in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panchkula, Ambala, Jind, Hisar and Yamunanagar along with the district health authorities by providing mobile vehicles, refreshments and safety kits for vaccinators.

JJP TO SHUT PARTY OFFICE FOR 2 WEEKS

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Thursday decided to shut the official residence of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and the party office in Chandigarh for two weeks as a precautionary measure in wake of surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken after a section of the staff of the deputy CM and some employees working at the party office tested positive.

JJP state president Nishan Singh said that in two weeks, there will be no interaction with the public at the JJP office and deputy CM’s residence in Chandigarh.

PATIENTS RUSHING TOWARDS PVT HOSPITALS, CAUSING PROBLEMS: VIJ

AMBALA While reiterating that the government has no shortage of resources including oxygen, remdesivir and beds amid surge of Covid cases in state, state health minister Anil Vij said that patients are rushing towards private hospitals which have limited facilities thus causing problems.

“Residents of Haryana should not worry about resources to fight the pandemic. People are roaming around big private hospitals which have limited resources and are eager to get treatment there. However, government hospitals have no shortage of beds,” he said.

Vij said a dedicated portal to check the availability of hospitals in real time will be functional soon. He added that the government is not in favour of a lockdown in Haryana and curbs will be tightened to contain the virus surge.

Haryana on Thursday reported 9,742 fresh Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths. Also, active cases crossed the 58,000 mark. Five districts Faridabad, Gurugram, Panchkula Rewari and Panipat are already in the critical category having a sample positivity rate of more than 6% each, data indicated that Ambala and Karnal are fast approaching the critical positivity mark. As per the health department, Gurugram and Faridabad reported 10 deaths each followed by six in Jind, five each in Karnal and Panipat, four in Bhiwani, three each in Yamunanagar and Fatehabad, two each in Hisar, Ambala and Panchkula, and one each in Sirsa, Kaithal and Nuh. The highest number of fresh infections (3,553) were reported from Gurugram. Faridabad and Sonepat reported 1,342 and 850 new cases, respectively. Hisar with 580 cases, Karnal 530, Panchkula 459 and Panipat 360 were the major contributors to Thursday’s tally. The health authorities tested 40,687 individuals on Thursday. The sample positivity rate on Thursday reached 5.59% from 5.48% and the recovery rate came down to 84.10% from Wednesday’s 84.54%. As per the health bulletin, there are 1,814 critical patients in state, including 1,647 on oxygen support and 147 on ventilator. ROTARY RUNNING VACCINATION DRIVE The Rotary Covid Task Force, along with the Haryana health department, has launched a mobile Covid-19 vaccination drive across state. Haryana director general health services (DGHS) Dr Veena Singh has applauded the Rotarians’ efforts aimed at vaccination and testing in remote areas in state. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Vaccination for 18+: Punjab to ensure free jabs at govt facilities Haryana to provide jobs to abandoned, surrendered children under HARIHAR scheme Existing liquor licensees in Haryana can renew their licence Panipat unit supplies 171 MT oxygen to Delhi in 7hrs She said Rotary Covid task force has already organised vaccination campaigns in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panchkula, Ambala, Jind, Hisar and Yamunanagar along with the district health authorities by providing mobile vehicles, refreshments and safety kits for vaccinators. JJP TO SHUT PARTY OFFICE FOR 2 WEEKS The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Thursday decided to shut the official residence of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and the party office in Chandigarh for two weeks as a precautionary measure in wake of surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken after a section of the staff of the deputy CM and some employees working at the party office tested positive. JJP state president Nishan Singh said that in two weeks, there will be no interaction with the public at the JJP office and deputy CM’s residence in Chandigarh. PATIENTS RUSHING TOWARDS PVT HOSPITALS, CAUSING PROBLEMS: VIJ AMBALA While reiterating that the government has no shortage of resources including oxygen, remdesivir and beds amid surge of Covid cases in state, state health minister Anil Vij said that patients are rushing towards private hospitals which have limited facilities thus causing problems. “Residents of Haryana should not worry about resources to fight the pandemic. People are roaming around big private hospitals which have limited resources and are eager to get treatment there. However, government hospitals have no shortage of beds,” he said. Vij said a dedicated portal to check the availability of hospitals in real time will be functional soon. He added that the government is not in favour of a lockdown in Haryana and curbs will be tightened to contain the virus surge.