Covid surge: Admn declares 22 more containment zones in Chandigarh

Fresh curbs are being imposed after Covid surge in Chandigarh since December 25; as many as 229 cases surfaced on Wednesday
The areas where curbs were imposed on Wednesday are located across Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday declared 22 new micro-containment zones in the city, taking the total to 47 since Christmas.

Fresh curbs are being imposed after Covid-19 cases started rising in the city after December 25. As many as 229 cases surfaced on Wednesday, highest in about seven months.

The areas where curbs were imposed on Wednesday are located in Sectors 7-A, 7-C, 15-C, 16-A, 20-A, 20-D, 21-B, 33-B, 35-C, 36-A, 36-B, 39-A, 40-A, 40-B, 42, 43-A, 44-A, 46 and 49-D besides Shanti Nagar in Manimajra. Other micro-containment zones are located in Sectors 22-A, 23-D, 26, 33-D, 37-B, 38-C, 38-West, 42-B, 43-B, 47-C and 50 (Paradise Enclave) besides Makhanmajra and Dadumajra.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that regular screening and monitoring will be conducted in these areas by medical teams and frequent sanitisation will be carried out by the municipal staff. “Residents are advised to strictly follow social distancing norms, wear masks and take care of hand hygiene,” he said.

“A containment zone is declared when three or more people from the same area are tested positive. The transmissibility of the infections is being reported among close contacts or family members only, and hence, containment zones are being made in parts of particular houses. The infected people and non-infected people of that house are advised to quarantine for at least seven days. In Chandigarh, we do not have any cluster or hot spot of infection as the infected people are scattered across the UT,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services.

Dr Singh added that even when one of the family members is tested positive, the entire family has to undergo Covid-19 testing.

