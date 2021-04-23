Covid surge: Punjab and Haryana HC to hear only urgent cases

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday announced that in view of Covid-19 surge, it will take up only urgent cases.

The decision has been taken in view of Covid-19 surge in both the states and Chandigarh. The high court had suspended physical hearing of cases last week after it was re-introduced in February this year.

Now, it has decided that cases filed in the year 2021 will be listed for hearing as per dates fixed earlier and matters pending since 2020, will be adjourned for hearing in August. However, bail matters will be taken up on the dates fixed irrespective of year of filing of such pleas.

From Friday, listing of pleas will be allowed through online mentioning. PILs, civil matters will be listed for hearing only after mentioning, which can be done between 8am and 9.30am daily.

In bail matters, mentioning for listing will not be required, an official said, adding that all hearings will taken place though video conferencing. The cases listed for hearing between April 23 and April 30, except those filed this year, have been adjourned for August. In case of urgency, a counsel may file an application for urgent listing, the official added.