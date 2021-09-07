Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid update: Chandigarh records just one case, tricity count 8
So far, 65,122 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the Covid virus of whom, 64,273 have recovered, while 814 have succumbed to the disease. (HT FILE)
Covid update: Chandigarh records just one case, tricity count 8

Of the eight cases in Chandigarh tricity area, four cases were detected in Panchkula while three were in Mohali. None of the three jurisdictions reported any death due to the contagion for the fifth consecutive day.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:18 AM IST

The UT health department on Monday recorded only one fresh Covid-19 infection, making it the lowest single-day count in twelve days. The previous low, also with one case, was on August 24.

Meanwhile, the tricity’s daily count on Monday stood at eight, with four cases surfacing from Panchkula and three from Mohali. On Sunday, the tricity had reported nine cases.

Also, no death owing to the virus was reported in any of the three jurisdictions, for the fifth consecutive day.

The active caseload of the tricity now stands at 97, with 50 patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula. (HT PHOTO)
In Chandigarh, the sole infection was detected in Sector 38 while in Panchkula, two cases were from Sector 11 while the other two were from Sector 2 and 4. In Mohali, two cases were detected in Mohali and one in Dhakoli.

The active caseload of the tricity now stands at 97, with 50 patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula.

So far, 65,122 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus of whom, 64,273 have recovered, while 814 have succumbed to the disease.

Of 68,637 cases in Mohali, 67,527 have been cured and 1,060 have ended in fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 30,692 of which, 30,303 patients have been cured and 377 have died.

