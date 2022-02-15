Covid: Weekly case tally down 62% in Chandigarh tricity area

The tricity witnessed a dip in the weekly Covid-19 infection tally for the fourth consecutive week, with 1,584 people testing positive between February 7 and 13. Even the death toll has dropped in the past two weeks, but at much slower rate.

The tricity recorded a 62% dip in the number of cases as compared to that in the previous week, when 4,147 cases had surfaced. With 20,904 cases, the weekly tally was highest between January 10 and 16, not only in the third wave but since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

The past week also saw 28 fatalities, a 30% dip from the previous week’s toll of 40. A week prior to that (January 24-30), 46 people had died across the tricity, the highest figures in this wave.

The second wave had peaked in May 2021, when the tricity recorded 46,245 cases and 790 deaths in just one month. The curve started flattening thereon until January 2022, which saw 59,273 cases and 113 deaths.The weekly tally is pointing to a receding third wave, but health experts have cautioned against complacency.

Chandigarh remained the worst-hit with 623 cases and 13 deaths in the past week, though a dip from 1,571 cases and 21 deaths from the previous week (January 31 to February 6). In Mohali, the tally was 612 cases and nine deaths, down from 1,682 and 13, respectively. In Panchkula, the tally was 349 cases and six deaths as compared to the previous week’s 894 cases and six deaths.

According to health officials, most of the people who died in the third wave had three common conditions: comorbidities, old age or lack of vaccination.

Dr Girish Dogra, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Mohali, said: “The virus is still lethal for comorbid and aged people. So, people must follow Covid guidelines and get vaccinated at the earliest to save lives.” Dr Mukta Kumar, chief medical officer, Panchkula, said: “People should continue to take precautions, as the virus is still there and can spread again any time.”

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said: “The UT administration has lifted all restrictions, but people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as any complacency can again lead to a surge. This is a crucial time, as the daily positivity rate is still between 3-6%, and should drop below 1%.”

Day’s tally below 100 for first time this year

The tricity’s single-day tally on Monday dropped below 100 for the first time this year, with 76 people testing positive in the past 24 hours. Chandigarh recorded 31 cases, followed by 28 in Mohali and 17 in Panchkula.

The daily tally had climbed to 125 on the New Year day, peaked at 3,907 on January 16, and then started its descent.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported another virus-related death on Monday, though no fatality was recorded in Mohali and Panchkula.

The UT has been reporting deaths daily for the past 20 days. The latest victim has been identified as a 77-year-old man from Sector 18, who tested positive after being brought dead to hospital. He was fully vaccinated, said health officials.

The active caseload stands at 1,279, with 570 patients in Mohali, 558 in Chandigarh and 151 in Panchkula. The recovery rate is 98% and daily positivity rate below 5% across the tricity.