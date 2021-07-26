Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19: 5 more deaths, 42 new cases reported in Punjab
chandigarh news

Covid-19: 5 more deaths, 42 new cases reported in Punjab

Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Tarn Taran and one each from Patiala and Sangrur, it said. The death toll also includes seven deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Chandigarh reported four cases, taking the infection tally to 61,931, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

Punjab recorded five more Covid-related fatalities on Monday that took the death toll to 16,278, while 42 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,98,840, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Tarn Taran and one each from Patiala and Sangrur, it said.

The death toll also includes seven deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 637, it said.

Of the new cases, Jalandhar reported nine infections, followed by five in Amritsar and three in Pathankot, it said.

With 96 recoveries, the number of those cured from the infection has reached 5,81,925, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,19,35,633 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. 

Chandigarh reported four cases, taking the infection tally to 61,931, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

The death toll stands at 809, it said, adding the number of active cases was 36.

With one patient being discharged after his recovery, the number of those who have been cured from the infection has reached 61,086, the bulletin added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP