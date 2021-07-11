Covid-19: Haryana records 8 deaths, 38 cases

Haryana on Saturday reported eight Covid-19 deaths and 38 new cases, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 9,542 and 7,69,243 respectively.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Gurugram, Hisar, Panipat, Rohtak, Panchkula, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Kaithal districts.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 973, with 337 patients in home isolation. The total number of recoveries has reached 7,58,728 as 50 more patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Among the new cases, Palwal and Kurukshetra reported four each followed by three each in Karnal, Sirsa and Kaithal districts. As many as five districts — Jind, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, Mahindergarh and Panipat — reported no case.

The recovery rate was 98.63% and fatality rate was 1.24%, while positivity rate for the day stood at 0.13%, the bulletin said.

In view of the drop in the number of cases, the Haryana school education directorate had on Friday announced to reopen government and private schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 from July 16.

The classes of middle school students (Class 6 to 8) will start from July 23, while the decision regarding reopening of primary schools will be taken later. The consent of parents is mandatory for students to attend school, and the option of online mode of studies will continue for those unwilling to attend the school as physical attendance will not be enforced.