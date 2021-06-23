Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19: No death in Chandigarh for third day
Chandigarh recorded 22 fresh Covid-19 cases, as compared to 29 in Mohali and four in Panchkula district. (HT File Photo)
Covid-19: No death in Chandigarh for third day

The neighbouring Mohali district reported two deaths while a Pinjore man succumbed to the virus in Panchkula district
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:17 AM IST

For the third consecutive day, no death due to Covid-19 was reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday. However, 22 fresh infections surfaced, up from Monday’s 14, which was the lowest since the second wave hit the city.

Till now, 61,467 people have tested positive in Chandigarh, of whom 806 have died and 60,383 have recovered. The active caseload stands at 278 and positivity rate at 1.55%.

The neighbouring Mohali district reported 29 cases and two deaths. It took the infection tally to 68,077 and death toll to 1,041.

Among the fresh cases, 11 surfaced in Kharar, eight in Dhakoli, six in Mohali city, three in Dera Bassi and one in Kurali. Meanwhile, 52 patients were discharged, taking the total of those cured to 66,651 and bringing down the active cases to 385.

Panchkula district recorded only four cases and one death. The deceased was a 32-year-old man from Pinjore. The district has reported 30,532 cases so far, of which 30,077 have been cured. While 372 patients have succumbed, 83 are still undergoing treatment.

