Covid-19: Paediatric beds, more oxygen plants to combat third wave in Ambala

Gearing up for a possible third wave of coronavirus, the Ambala hospitals will soon come up with more paediatric beds and oxygen plants, deputy commissioner Vikram Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at his office, he said that other than the existing supply, “the sub-divisional hospitals in Cantonment and Naraingarh will soon have a 1,000 LPM (litres per minute) and 500 LPM pressure swing absorption (PSA) O2 plants, along with a 100 LPM plant at the community health centre (CHC) Chaurmastpur.”

The civil work of the plants will be carried out by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the installation will be undertaken by Hytes, a Union government agency, except at Naraingarh where Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will install it.

On the delay in the construction of the plant in Cantt, the DC said that it was due to issues over its base and shed structure that had been resolved and the ready-to-install plant would come up at the hospital soon.

He further said, “We have proposed a 6 MT LMO plant at the district hospital in the city, 0.7 MT plants at civil hospital in Naraingarh, and at CHCs in Barara and Mullana, 0.5 MT plants at CHCs in Chourmastpur and Shahzadpur.”

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said that as per the guidelines from the state government, oxygen concentrators will also be reserved at all hospitals in the district. “For paediatric patients, 25 beds each have been reserved at civil hospitals in Cantt and City. We have an estimated population of 4 lakh in the category,” Dr Singh said.

Kingfisher Resorts to get “safe” tag

A day after Hindustan Times reported on the administration’s plan to recognise and award “fully vaccinated” tag to villages and identify commercial establishments with vaccinated employees, Haryana Tourism’s Kingfisher Resorts on NH-44 will become the first in the district to get a safe tag.

“We have introduced a ‘We are vaccinated sticker’ to certify such premises. We will also award government departments for such achievement. Our Red Cross department has all its employees vaccinated. We expect that at least 2-3 villages will get the same tag by Monday,” the DC told the reporters.

When could the whole district be expected to receive the first jab, the DC said that it would be possible around September.