Covid-19 surge: HC asks police to avoid arrests in petty crimes

In order to reduce litigation in courts of two states and Chandigarh during the Covid-19 surge, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday came out with a slew of directions, including asking the police to refrain from making arrests in “petty offences” and not to carry out demolitions till June 30.

Acting on a suo motu plea, the high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Suvir Sehgal observed that “the situation that has arisen demands that certain measures be taken up so as to ensure that during this crisis, generation of litigation can be controlled for some time”.

As per the order, all the interim orders/directions issued stand extended up to June 30. Any order passed which was applicable till “further orders” would continue to remain in force until modified. The time for filing of written statements in a proceeding, unless specifically directed, also stand extended till June30.

The high court has also asked the authorities not to carry out eviction, dispossession, and demolition orders and financial institutions have been told not to auction properties in a proceeding during this period.

Interim protections and paroles etc given for a limited period also would stand extended up to June 30. The police have been told to not to arrest a person unless there is necessity of arrest for maintenance of law and order or any other emergent case, in a cognisable offence up to seven-year imprisonment, till June 30. Wherever necessary, any aggrieved party can approach the court concerned for modification of order, the HC said.

Advocate generals of two states and additional solicitor general, Government of India and UT’s senior standing counsel, all were part of the proceedings on Wednesday. The proceedings have been initiated in view of the Supreme Court directions in this regard. All directions issued would remain in force till June 30, when the case will be taken up again. The court too appointed senior advocate Anupam Gupta as amicus curiae in the matter. The order will be applicable in the case of proceedings before any tribunal, quasi judicial bodies and district courts in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab and Haryana high court.