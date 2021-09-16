Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Covid-19 update: Haryana schools to open for Classes 1 to 3 from Sept 20

The students will be allowed to attend school with prior permission of parents and Covid protocol will be strictly followed
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Students of Classes 1 to 3 will be returning to school after the Covid-19 lockdown last year. The safety protocol will be strictly followed. (Representational photo/HT)

The Haryana government will open government and private schools for students of Classes 1 to 3 from September 20.

The classes will be held while strictly following the Covid-19 protocol, an official spokesperson said.

Also read: Covid vulnerability may increase in October-November, Centre indicates

Schools across the state were closed in compliance with the lockdown guidelines due to the pandemic. Classes 6 to 12 were started on July 23, while Classes 4 and 5 reopened on August 1. Now Classes 1 to 3 will start on September 20.

The spokesperson said that according to the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs, the students will be allowed to attend school with prior permission of the parents.

The screening of every student will be done in schools. No student or visitor with above normal temperature will be allowed to enter the campus.

