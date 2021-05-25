Covid-19 vaccine wastage rate improves in Haryana, average now at 2% to 3%, says state government

The Haryana government on Tuesday said that the Covid-19 vaccine wastage in the state has improved from 6%, according to the government’s data, to 2-3%. In a press release, the Centre also said that the vaccine wastage rate was higher in the government data because of a mismatch, which has now been rectified by the districts.

“Haryana health department improved the vaccine wastage data from 6%, as per the data recently released by the Centre to 2-3% (as per recently updated data available with state government). The vaccine wastage percentage was relatively higher in the data released by the Centre as there was data mismatch and the districts have rectified it.” the state government said in its statement on Tuesday.

“Haryana had a 6% vaccine wastage of Covieshield and 10.2% wastage of Covaxin. Thereafter the officers of the health department immediately swung into action and identified that there was a data mismatch,” the government further said.

Additional chief secretary of health Rajeev Arora said that the health department officials have corrected the data mismatch and “subsequently the wastage percentages dropped from 6% for Covieshield to 3.1% and 10.2% of Covaxin to 2.4%. Thus, the average wastage percentage is between 2-3%,” the statement showed.

Earlier on May 11, the Union ministry of health and family welfare in a press release, noted that Haryana, Rajasthan and Assam were the top three states with the maximum wastage. Data from the ministry showed that the wastage was 6.49% in Haryana, 5.92% in Assam and 5.68% in Rajasthan. The ministry also highlighted that Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Punjab, Manipur, Bihar and Meghalaya were the other states which also reported a higher rate of vaccine wastage.

In Haryana, 3,270,712 people between 45 and 60 years of age have been given the first dose and 774,105 people in the same age group have received their second. Also, in the 18 to 44 years age group, 4,388,638 first doses and 983,673 second doses have been administered, according to the state government’s data on Tuesday. Also, 3,757 new Covid-19 cases and 95 deaths were reported in the state previously on Monday, a bulletin from the state government showed.